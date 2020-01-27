A state representative from Swanzey is supporting U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for president.
Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, a Democrat, made the endorsement with her husband, J. Michael Gomarlo, via a letter to the editor submitted to The Sentinel Friday.
“New Hampshire Democrats want first and foremost a presidential candidate who can defeat this current president,” the letter states. “To us, that candidate needs to have a record of accomplishment, compassion for the less fortunate, a practical approach to policy, and the skill of being tough but calm in the face of difficulties. We believe that candidate is Amy Klobuchar.”
Gomarlo is one of two House members who represent Cheshire House District 12, which covers Swanzey and Richmond.