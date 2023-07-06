WEST SWANZEY — A project to improve the town’s recycling center began Wednesday, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
Work at the recycling center, at 97 Pine St., is the first major upgrade since it was built in the 1970s, and the town has been planning and working on redesigning the facility for five years, Branley said.
Peterborough contractor TCD Construction will add a three-lane covered drive-thru at the center, with lanes for construction and demolition waste and compost as well as a slip lane adjacent to the building to access the brush area. The project will also add more sorting windows to the facility, and an accessible public restroom to the north end of the center, according to the release. The facility’s roof will be extended over the three lanes to protect vehicles from weather.
“Moving the glass recycling to the main building will prevent residents from crossing back and forth between vehicles,” the release said. “Recyclables will be pre-sorted and dropped off by residents into a series of bunkers and sorting stations.”
The release said the town anticipates any traffic diversions near the facility during construction to be handled using a temporary lane around the project site. Work is expected to last into November.
“There may be times when operating days or hours have to change, however the Town will try to limit those and will provide the public with as much notice as possible,” the release said.
The town selectboard chose TCD Construction for the $900,000 project in a bidding process using funds directly allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act as well as allocated through the act from Cheshire County, the release said. Additional funds came from a town capital reserve fund that voters appropriate money to each year, as well as the town’s Recycling Revolving Fund, which generates money from the sale of recycled materials.
