SWANZEY — Three weeks after rejecting plans for a 74-unit housing development next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport, the planning board will meet Feb. 2 to determine whether to reconsider its decision.
Planning board members voted 4-3 against the project on Jan. 12, despite board Chair Scott Self’s observation that they'd offered no factual, legal basis for such a denial and that it could be subject to a court challenge.
Walpole-based Avanru Development Group is proposing the apartment complex for seniors in Swanzey’s business district at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
Plans include a two-story building that would house a community room for residents on the west side of the property, a three-story building on the east side of the property and a four-story building in between.
Some Swanzey residents have expressed concerns about the proposal, which comes amid a statewide shortage of available apartment units.
Avanru CEO Jack Franks was critical of the board’s decision.
“We’ve maintained since the very beginning that this development project has been treated in a disparate manner when compared to other development projects that have been approved within walking distance of our site location,” Franks said in an interview Thursday.
Self on Thursday repeated his criticism of the denial of the project's site plan. No evidence was presented showing the development would violate land-use regulations, he said.
“The reasons for the denial were not legit,” he said.
Approval of a site plan is a key step in the project moving forward.
Alternate planning board member Steve Malone, who made the Jan. 12 motion to deny the application, said the project is “an over-intensification of land use in my opinion.”
He also said it doesn’t fit in with the character of the neighborhood.
Town Planner Sarah Bollinger said it was Malone who requested the Feb. 2 meeting. Reached Thursday afternoon, Malone declined to discuss the matter.
Michael York, vice chair of the board, also said in a text message that he could not discuss it.
The planning board vote came after a public hearing spanning three meetings, starting with the project’s first appearance before the board Nov. 10 after receiving a zoning board of adjustment special exception required at the site.
Avanru contested an earlier decision by the zoning board to deny this special exception, leading to a December 2020 ruling in Cheshire County Superior Court vacating the ZBA’s denial. The case later advanced to the N.H. Supreme Court, which ruled in August to uphold the county court’s decision.
Meanwhile, Avanru is moving forward with another project in Swanzey — 84 units of workforce housing on Route 10.
