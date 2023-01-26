20230127-LOC-Avanru

A rendering depicts what the rear south side of Avanru's proposed senior housing development on Route 32 might look like as seen from Aviation Way in Swanzey.

 Sampson Architects

SWANZEY — Three weeks after rejecting plans for a 74-unit housing development next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport, the planning board will meet Feb. 2 to determine whether to reconsider its decision.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.






