SWANZEY — A long-proposed multifamily apartment complex for seniors hit another wall with town officials Thursday night when the planning board denied the project's application to begin construction.
Planning board members voted 4-3 in favor of denying the 74-unit housing development that Walpole-based Avanru Development Group has planned for Swanzey's business district at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) adjacent to Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The decision came after a public hearing spanned three meetings, starting with the project's first appearance before the board Nov. 10 after receiving the ZBA special exception it needed to build there.
"A denial stops the project from happening," board Chair Scott Self said after the meeting ended. "[Avanru] can appeal the decision to the courts."
It wouldn't be the developer's first time taking this route. Avanru contested the zoning board of adjustment's May 2020 decision to deny the complex a special exception, leading to a December 2020 ruling in Cheshire County Superior Court vacating the ZBA's denial. The case later advanced to the N.H. Supreme Court, which ruled in August to uphold the county court's decision.
Draft minutes of the ZBA's Sept. 19 meeting indicate the board granted the special exception for the project contingent on Avanru restricting residency to those 62 and older with stable incomes, as defined in the company's first public hearing in April 2020.
Throughout the process, the project has drawn the ire of some neighbors and community members who expressed to the ZBA and planning board thoughts that the development doesn't conform to other buildings in the business district, is poorly located and would tower over its surroundings.
Alternate planning board member Steve Malone filed a motion for denial Thursday night after the board deliberated for about 45 minutes following the start of the meeting at Whitcomb Hall, with elected member Jane Johnson seconding the motion.
"[The project] is certainly an over-intensification of land use in my opinion. It is an inappropriate application especially considering the recent events at the airport where there was a tragic plane crash," Malone said, referencing an incident in October where a plane crashed near a multifamily building on the border of Keene and Swanzey after taking off from Dillant-Hopkins Airport. "And I don't think that it fits in the character of the neighborhood."
Self cautioned Malone that none of his reasoning was solid grounds to oppose the application, but Malone urged the board to move forward with the denial.
"We have an attorney who will defend our position," Malone said in a brief rebuttal. "... My position is not to second-guess the majority [of board members]."
Town Planner Sarah Bollinger expressed skepticism about the move to the board, indicating that state law requires planning boards to give "specific findings of fact" if denying development applications. She said those findings could be based on the board's site plan reviews as well as local regulations and zoning ordinances.
"We have an attorney, we'll put it that way; I don't know how far they'd get," Self, who voted against the motion to deny the application, said to Malone. "... What I've been saying [is] we need an actual reason if there is one."
If Avanru wishes to contest the board on its decision, state law declares the developer must appeal to a superior court within 30 days of the denial with a petition that "... such decision is illegal or unreasonable in whole or in part and specifying the grounds upon which the same is claimed to be illegal or unreasonable."
Avanru meanwhile has another project in Swanzey underway to bring 84 units of workforce housing to a property on Route 10.
