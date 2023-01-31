SWANZEY — The town planning board has cleared the way for a developer to extend the campground at Swanzey Lake Camping Area, but it hasn’t come without opposition from neighboring residents.
After about two hours at the end of a public hearing last Thursday, board members voted 4-1 to approve developer Swanzey Lake Campground LLC’s application to build a 36 full-service campsite extension with a bathhouse and maintenance building neighboring the existing campground on East Shore Road. The camping area’s website says it currently has 108 campsites.
The approval motion came from board Vice Chair Michael York and was seconded by member Brandon Self, with alternate board member Steve Malone being the lone voice in opposition, according to a video recording of the meeting. Member Jane Johnson recused herself from the vote at the developer’s request because her husband, Gregory Johnson, owns H.G. Johnson Real Estate. (Jane Johnson, however, said in the meeting that her spouse has no association with this project.)
The extension would take up about 1.25 acres of a 12.2-acre parcel of land, Jim Phippard of Keene-based project consultant Brickstone Land Use Consultants told the board on the developer’s behalf. Additionally, he said setbacks for structures on the property are required to be only 20 feet, but the developer is creating a 100-foot buffer between structures and the abutting properties.
“There will be no tree-cutting, [the developer] won’t be cutting the underbrush, they’re going to leave it in its natural state,” Phippard said. “It won’t be used for storing logs, firewood or other material.”
Planning board members first saw the proposal during their Dec. 8, 2022, meeting, where draft minutes state developers introduced the extension and requested a review of the site plan. The request came nearly four years after the town zoning board of adjustment granted the developer a special exception to build a campground in the Rural/Agricultural District, minutes of the zoning board’s Feb. 11, 2019, meeting show.
The planning board’s approval of the extension comes with a few conditions. The developer will be required to keep a 100-foot buffer between abutting properties “left in its natural state,” board Chair Scott Self said ahead of the voice vote. He added that an existing septic system on the west side of East Shore Road must be certified by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
In addition, the developer’s two properties — the existing campground at 88 East Shore Road and land proposed for the extension — must be merged into a single property.
During the public hearing Thursday, Swanzey Lake residents expressed many of the same sentiments as in earlier meetings, including concern the 36 campsites could bring in a high volume of traffic to the area.
Jana Blake, whose property at 111 East Shore Road abuts the extension land to the north, has been among the most outspoken critics of the project. The planning board, Phippard and community members visited her property and the extension land for a site walk Jan. 21 to review her concerns about the project’s proximity to her home.
“I’m very thankful to the people that understood my concern for having that many people [camping] within 150 feet of my house,” Blake said in a phone interview Monday. “... There was nobody [at Thursday’s meeting] that spoke to say we need to have this [extension].”
Bruce Bergstrom, a West Shore Road resident, spoke against the extension in several planning board meetings during the public hearing. Speaking by phone Monday, he said he feels the board ignored environmental and conservation issues in its decision to approve the project.
“[Swanzey Lake is] a valuable resource [and] is already having days where it gets closed from high bacteria,” he said. “... It just seems like it’s so obvious adding that many people to a lake is going to cause a problem, and they didn’t seem to care.”
Phippard said he and the developer feel residents’ concerns are “greatly exaggerated” since no boat moorings or docks are being added to the original campground property on Swanzey Lake. (The extension property isn’t connected to the lake.)
“[The developer is] entitled to use their land, they’re paying property taxes on their land, and they want to use it,” he said. “So, for them to propose a modest impact as they’re proposing, I think they’re being more than reasonable.”
Blake requested a stockade fence hidden by shrubbery separating her property from the campground extension as a concession for approval, though she told the board she was still against the proposal. Selectman Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, the selectboard representative to the planning board, suggested the back of the maintenance building serve as the beginning of the barrier, with the fence radiating east and west from each side. Blake and Phippard agreed with the idea.
The developer must apply for a compliance hearing after submitting drawings of the fence and shrubbery added to the site plan. Board members agreed the addition of the fence would be at the developer’s expense, and Scott Self said the developer must “maintain [the fence] in good condition.”
