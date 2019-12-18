SWANZEY CENTER — Eric Mattson stood in the narrow space between Engine 2 and a row of lockers filled with jackets, boots and other gear, describing the limitations of the town’s central fire station.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t meet the code requirements,” Mattson, Swanzey’s acting fire chief, said. “It doesn’t have another means of egress.”
In the case of a fire, the firefighters’ only exit would be a red door near the truck bays.
“It wouldn’t even be allowed in a house,” said town code enforcement officer Mike Jasmin. “You can’t even have your only egress through a garage in a house.”
His job, of course, is to police such violations. “It’s a bit hypocritical,” he said. “Yup. It’s a little bit of that.”
For years, town officials have sought to build a new facility to replace the aging central station, which occupies the converted basement of the town hall. Bond issues that would have funded the project failed at the polls in 2015 and 2016.
Officials are once again hoping to get approval for a new station, which would require voters approving a bond at town meeting in March. Selectmen approved the purchase of property at 321 Old Homestead Highway last year for $125,000. Earlier this year, voters signed off on spending $25,000 from a capital reserve fund on designs for a station.
Town officials, along with the architect and land-use consultant working on the project, presented those designs to about 30 people at a public meeting Tuesday night at Whitcomb Hall in West Swanzey. Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said the total project estimate — including construction, architecture, engineering, features aimed at protecting firefighter health and other costs — is $3.95 million.
It’s not just fire safety, but a range of issues with the central station that have the fire department looking to move out, Mattson, Jasmin and Branley said during the visit to the station Tuesday afternoon.
Space is one limitation. A ladder truck won’t fit, and Tanker 1, parked there Tuesday, comes within inches of scraping pipes on the ceiling. Cleaning supplies, traffic control devices, a storage tub of blankets and other materials line the walls of the garage because there’s little dedicated storage space.
Parts of the basement leak. The bathroom entrance is several steps up, an accessibility issue. Hard-to-reach panels hide “a rat’s nest of wires,” Jasmin said.
Exhaust fills the air when a truck is started up for a call, and the fumes can waft upstairs into the town hall. “Anybody that’s ever been at a stoplight next to a diesel truck, when it takes off, you’re six cars back, yet when you reach where that truck was, you’re still passing through that cloud they left,” Jasmin said. “That’s what happens here.”
The fire station also lacks a modern gear-cleaning system. “We’re taking the garden hose and we’re spraying off large bits of whatever’s there,” Mattson said. Firefighters can then put their gear into a regular washing machine at the West Swanzey station, but it won’t clean out all the chemicals that settle into fabric after a fire. That requires a special high-powered washing machine called an “extractor,” Mattson said.
Burning materials can release carcinogens, so proper decontamination methods are critical, according to Branley.
The proposed new station would fix those complaints, according to the plans presented Tuesday evening by Katie Sutherland of Keene-based KCS Architects.
The roughly 12,000-square-foot facility would have bays for six vehicles, including a ladder truck, and an exhaust treatment system.
It would have a dedicated area for decontaminating after a fire, with gear lockers, an extractor and showers so firefighters can rinse off harmful substances before returning home.
The front of the building, facing Old Homestead Highway, would include offices for fire department leadership and a large training room that would double as a command center in emergencies.
The offices would replace the department’s existing offices at the west station, which are hard to access and have code violations of their own. Otherwise, the west and east stations would continue to operate as they do now.
“Our priority is to get the firefighters out of the basement of town hall,” Branley said. “Get them into a safe, clean station.”
Branley reviewed the efforts of the past several years. Town officials put a $4.5 million bond for a 17,000-square-foot fire station before voters in 2015, but they rejected the measure handily. The following year, a $5.5 million bond — including $2.7 million for a new 10,000-square-foot station, plus money for repairs and upgrades at other town facilities — also failed.
In the years since, he said, the town completed those other projects one by one and is now returning to the fire station.
This time around, officials say they have tried to involve the public in the process from an earlier stage. Firefighters and members of the public offered input at a series of meetings this summer and fall, which informed the draft plans presented Tuesday.
Branley has also called the vote in March, when just over 60 percent of voters approved moving ahead with designs, as a sign of support.
A bond hearing is expected in mid-January, followed by the deliberative session in early February and voting in March. The bond would require a 60 percent majority to pass.
Branley said the town is exploring grants that could offset some of the $3.95 million project cost. If successful, that could reduce the bond amount to as low as $3.5 million, he said.