SWANZEY — The town is looking for the names of people killed or wounded during enemy action while serving in the military, so they can be recognized during Swanzey’s Veterans Day ceremony Monday.
The request comes after Swanzey selectmen approved a resolution last month designating Swanzey a “Purple Heart Town” — a community that honors recipients of the medal, according to a news release from the town.
“... Swanzey appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support they have earned,” states a proclamation signed by Selectmen Bill Hutwelker, Kenneth J. Colby Jr. and Sylvester Karasinski.
Established in 1782 by George Washington, the Purple Heart is the oldest military award still given to veterans wounded in combat, according to the Purple Heart Foundation.
Veterans — whether they’re Purple Heart recipients or not — are encouraged to attend Monday’s ceremony in Swanzey, which starts at 11 a.m. at the West Swanzey Community Church parking lot at 5 Holbrook Ave.
Anyone who knows or is a Purple Heart recipient can contact Kathy Habiby at kshabiby@ne.rr.com or 357-8778.