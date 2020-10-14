SWANZEY — Swanzey has a new recreation director, the town announced this week.
Ashlee Crosby started in the part-time position last month after the selectboard approved her hire, according to Town Administrator Michael T. Branley. She succeeds Aaron Cherry, who resigned.
As recreation director, Crosby will coordinate recreation activities for Swanzey year-round and will also oversee recreation facilities, including Richardson Park (the town beach) and sports fields, according to a news release. Previously gymnastics director for the Keene Family YMCA, Crosby lives in Swanzey, where she grew up.
“I am extremely excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with the residents of the Town of Swanzey,” she said in a prepared statement. “My many years of work in youth and adult recreational activities will enable me to bring a vast array of new programing and opportunities, as well [as] help me build upon and continue to develop our current offerings.”
Anyone who would like to give input about current programs or offer suggestions for new ones can contact Crosby at recreation@swanzeynh.gov or 209-2927.