SWANZEY — There's a new police chief coming to town.
Joseph Gonsalves of Taunton, Mass., has been hired for the full-time position, according to a Friday news release from Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley. Gonsalves' first day is scheduled for Oct. 25, the release says.
Gonsalves was selected from a 10-person applicant pool after a series of interviews with members of local law enforcement, the selectboard and a panel of residents, according to the release.
"...I am thankful, honored, and appreciative that the search committee and Selectmen have selected me as the Police Chief of Swanzey," Gonsalves said in the release. "I am fortunate and blessed to be working in a great community and with a great police department. I am very excited to start.”
Gonsalves has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He previously served with the Bristol (R.I.) Police Department and retired after 20 years as a lieutenant and patrol commander. He then spent 10 years with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department, from which he retired as chief, according to the release. Gonsalves also served 27 years in the Army Reserves.
Lt. James Cemorelis had been serving as officer in charge since Aug. 1, following the retirement of former Chief Thomas De Angelis.
Gonsalves' contract is for a two-year term, Branley told The Sentinel in an email.
“The Board and I look forward to welcoming Mr. Gonsalves to the Swanzey community," Branley said in the release. "His combination of skills and experience make him an excellent candidate to manage one of the top law enforcement agencies in Cheshire County.”