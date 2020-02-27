SWANZEY — Town officials have named a new fire chief, to start in the position next month.
William F. Gould is set to assume leadership from Interim Chief Eric Mattson on March 23, according to a news release Town Administrator Michael Branley issued Wednesday night. Mattson has been serving in the interim role since Dec. 1, when former Chief Norman Skantze left to become Wolfeboro’s fire chief and emergency management director.
Gould of Hamden, Conn., was one of 11 people to apply for the Swanzey post and was chosen through a selection process that included an interview with a panel of Swanzey residents and fire personnel, followed by an interview with the board of selectmen, the release states.
Gould will receive a starting salary of $80,000, according to Branley.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the Swanzey Fire Department,” Gould said in a prepared statement. “By recognizing the hard work, pride, traditions and the great strides made in the past, it will be an honor for me to serve in this Department going forward, as I know we will be accomplishing great things in the future.”
Gould worked for approximately three decades at the fire department in New Haven, Conn., holding positions that included deputy chief when he retired in 2018, according to Wednesday’s hiring announcement. He’s a licensed EMT with a variety of firefighting certifications.
“The [board of selectmen] and I appreciate Eric Mattson serving as interim chief and the hard work by him and the rest of the department during this transition,” Branley said. “We look forward to bringing Bill in to serve as Swanzey’s new fire chief to continue to build on the strong foundation of the department.”
Mattson will return to his prior position of fire inspector and captain, Branley said.