A Swanzey substance-use treatment clinic wants to relocate to Keene, according to a proposal that will go before the city's planning board Monday night.
The Keene Metro Clinic, which opened in 2006 and is currently at 1076 West Swanzey Road, plans to renovate and move into an existing building at 152 Davis St., the proposal says.
It's unclear from the proposal why the facility wants to move. A staff member who answered the phone at the clinic Wednesday referred a reporter to the company that owns it, Florida-based Colonial Management Group LP, which did not respond to an email requesting comment.
According to city property records, the for-profit clinic purchased the Keene property — which previously served as a commercial office building and martial arts school/studio — in late October.
The clinic serves people with substance-use disorders who live in Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, Winchester, Hinsdale, Richmond and Brattleboro, as well as Orange and Athol, Mass.
One of the clinic's services is its medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which administers methadone and Suboxone — medications that treat opioid addiction. The medication is often coupled with counseling and behavioral therapies.
The clinic also offers group and one-on-one counseling, according to its website.
Methadone and Suboxone are opioids, and can have addictive properties. Nevertheless, when the drugs are taken as prescribed, they are an effective course of treatment for many patients, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Keene Metro's proposal says the clinic would be open seven days a week, with peak dosing times between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. The proposed hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with dosing ending at 11:30 a.m.) and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
MAT patients would visit the facility daily, and prior to receiving their dose would be evaluated by the on-site nurse or doctor.
The proposal says that between 101 and 173 patients were served daily at the clinic over the past three months.
The clinic plans to modify the Keene property's existing parking lot and traffic circulation, landscaping and exterior lighting, according to the proposal. It's asking the planning board for a waiver from the city's development standard on lighting.
The clinic's proposal will be heard by the board at its meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend via Zoom; information about how to do so can be found at ci.keene.nh.us/planning-board.