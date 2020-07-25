SWANZEY — A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries Friday evening when he crashed a dirt bike in a wooded area on the southeast side of town, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Tyler Mattson, of Swanzey, was riding his dirt bike on a trail east of Hale Hill Road and Old Richmond Road around 6 p.m. Friday when he hit some rocks and crashed into a tree, Fish and Game said in a news release. Mattson was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time, but still suffered head trauma and a leg injury, according to the release.
A friend who was riding with him called 911. Mattson was taken out of the woods to an ambulance, and then flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. A hospital spokeswoman said Saturday morning that Mattson was not on a list of patients for whom she could release information.
Excessive speed and operator inattention contributed to the crash, Fish & Game said. The crash is under investigation.
In addition to Fish & Game, the Swanzey police and fire departments, Richmond Fire Department and Keene Fire Department also responded.