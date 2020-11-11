A Swanzey man was featured on an ABC News segment Monday evening about the Affordable Care Act, which was on the line Tuesday as the law was challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It’s not me that’s the important one,” Gene Faltus told The Sentinel Tuesday. “It’s the message that’s important.”
The ABC segment showcased the stories of several Americans who rely on the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, to cover the cost of their health care. It aired on the eve of Tuesday’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of the law and its individual mandate, which required Americans to purchase health insurance or face a monetary penalty, before Congress zeroed out the penalty in 2017.
Among other things, the ACA provides subsidies for health insurance for people below a certain income threshold and bars insurers from discriminating against people with pre-existing health conditions. It also expanded Medicaid in states that chose to do so.
Faltus is battling several severe ailments, including cancer and cardiac conditions, and has said that without the ACA, he’d have great difficulty paying his medical bills.
In the interview with ABC, he said it would also be difficult for him to find an insurance company that would cover him due to his long list of pre-existing conditions.
“I would have been excluded,” Faltus told ABC. “There was no way, prior to the ACA, that I could have gotten any sort of insurance if I was suddenly in the position of needing it though a lack of employment.”
Faltus has been vocal in his support of the legislation and has appeared at numerous events for Democratic candidates in the last year. He was also featured in a video during the Democratic National Convention back in August.
He said he’s being realistic about the ACA’s chances of surviving a ruling by a Supreme Court with a conservative majority. The court could choose to strike down the entire act or rule the individual mandate unconstitutional while leaving the remainder of the law, including the subsidies and Medicaid expansion, intact.
Faltus said he can live with that latter outcome, as long as the law still has the funding to sustain it. However, he said he disagrees with the notion that forcing people to pay for health coverage is government overreach, likening it to Social Security, which he noted is extremely popular among voters.
“The goal is to provide anyone that wants health coverage to have it at a reasonable cost,” he said. “If it can be done without an individual mandate, fine — as long as there’s a way to fund it.”