Among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene was a Swanzey man convicted of trying to steal from a local store.
Cody W. Frazier, 30, of Swanzey pleaded guilty to a felony charge for attempted theft by unauthorized taking in Hinsdale in December. According to sentencing documents, he acted as a lookout while Felicia Blodgett tried to wheel out of Walmart a cart containing merchandise valued between $1,000 and 1,500. He was sentenced to 360 days in Cheshire County jail, with 342 days suspended for five years, and ordered not to enter the Hinsdale store.
Blodgett, of Bellows Falls, has been indicted on a felony charge of attempted theft by unauthorized taking. An indictment is not an indication of guilt but a formal means of charging someone with a crime.
Others recently sentenced include:
William Thomas, 38, of Nashua pleaded guilty to committing duty to inform-change of registration information, a felony, in Jaffrey in September. According to sentencing documents, he knowingly failed to report to Jaffrey police that he had vacated his residence in the town within five business days of departure, which he is required to do as a sexual offender. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with all but 54 days suspended for five years, and credited for 54 days of time served.
James S. Wilbur, 48, of Swanzey pleaded guilty to driving after being declared a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony, and conduct after an accident, a misdemeanor, in Keene in March. According to sentencing documents, after being involved in a crash that damaged property, he failed to stay at the scene and provide information to the property owner and to the police officer who responded to the scene.
He was sentenced to 12 months in jail on the felony charge and 60 days on the misdemeanor. The sentences are concurrent, and they are suspended for two years. He was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service.
Weston V. Wilbur, 41, whose address is listed in sentencing documents as the county jail, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for trespassing at a cabin in Swanzey in February. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 200 days suspended for two years, and credited for 92 days of time served. He was ordered to have no contact with Dillon Amidon and will be placed on probation for two years upon release.
Prosecutors dismissed charges of burglary and resisting arrest, a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively, stemming from this incident, as well as a felony charge of second-degree assault-domestic violence stemming from an incident in March.
Cameron K. Chung, 30, whose address is listed in sentencing documents as the county jail, pleaded guilty to violating his probation, in December, on a 2017 felony conviction for committing burglary in Keene in August 2016. He was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison and credited for 183 days of time served. Sentencing documents do not indicate how he violated his probation.