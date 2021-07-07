A Swanzey man was killed in a vehicle crash on Route 101 in Keene Monday night, according to city authorities.
Keene police identified the driver as David A. Smith, 68, in a news release Wednesday evening.
The police department's preliminary investigation indicates that Smith was traveling east on Route 101, drifted right while taking a curve just past the stone arch bridge, struck the guardrail and traveled a short distance in contact with it, according to the release.
Smith's vehicle went into a spin after separating from the guardrail and struck the hillside on the opposite side of the road, and he was ejected from the vehicle, the release said.
First responders tried to resuscitate Smith but he died at the scene, according to the release.
The Keene Police Department responded to the crash around 10:45 p.m.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Keene Police Department said plans to close Route 101 from the stone arch bridge to Swanzey Factory Road for about 20 minutes at some point between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday as part of an "ongoing motor vehicle accident investigation."
This article has been updated to include information from Keene police about the driver's identity and details about the crash, as well as a planned road closure.