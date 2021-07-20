READING, Vt. — A 60-year-old Swanzey man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday after his vehicle crashed into a brook, police say.
Vermont State Police found Michael Wellington’s pickup truck on its roof and partially submerged in Knapp Brook in Reading, Vt., around 2:40 p.m. Monday, the agency announced in a news release.
The truck had gone off nearby Knapp Brook Road and turned onto its front end before flipping onto its roof, according to Vermont State Trooper Jeremy Lyon, who responded to the incident.
Wellington was able to get out of the vehicle and call for assistance, the news release states. The Swanzey resident suffered scrapes and cuts and was taken to Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., for medical attention.
Lyon said Tuesday morning he didn’t have any more information on what caused the crash.