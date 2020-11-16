A Swanzey man is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges in connection with theft of power tools from Home Depot.
Police have charged Weston Vincent Wilbur, 42, with felony willful concealment after they say he stole several power tools from Home Depot in Keene earlier this month.
Wilbur was arrested on a warrant Sunday evening, Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said. He is accused of taking at least three cordless drills, worth a total of $697, from Home Depot around 7:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 2.
Wilbur has six previous convictions for theft, so the new charge of willful concealment is a Class B felony, Tenney said.
Home Depot employees reported the alleged theft to police and provided a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving, Tenney added. Officers located the vehicle at the Coach House Motel and Cottages in Swanzey, where they arrested Wilbur Sunday around 7:45 p.m. Police identified Wilbur through surveillance footage provided by Home Depot, Tenney said.
Wilbur was held overnight Sunday and was scheduled to appear in Cheshire County Superior Court at 1 p.m. Monday.