SWANZEY — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a convenience store last week and took cigarettes and alcohol.
Darryl Hudson Jr., 38, of Swanzey, has been charged with burglary, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Swanzey Police Department.
Police responded to the Route 10 Mini-Mart for a burglary alarm around 1:25 a.m. last Thursday, according to the news release. Officers determined that someone had broken into the front window, stolen the cigarettes and alcohol, and fled, the release said.
After police obtained an arrest warrant for Hudson, Keene police arrested him on a probation violation, the release said. He is being held at the Cheshire County jail in Keene.
The news release does not say what evidence led police to believe Hudson was responsible.