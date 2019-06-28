SWANZEY — Swanzey Lake is open again after receiving a clean bill of health from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, the town’s recreation department announced Thursday.
The lake was closed briefly this week after water samples collected Monday exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria, according to beach-advisory information on the state agency’s website.
For freshwater beaches, that standard is 88 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water — with an advisory triggered if two or more samples contain bacteria in excess of this threshold — or 158 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, with an advisory issued if a single sample is in excess.
Samples taken Monday from three areas of the lake tested at 32.3 counts, 88 counts and 104.3 counts respectively, according to Amanda McQuaid, public beach program coordinator for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
After receiving the state’s elevated sample results, the Swanzey Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the lake would be closed until further notice.
The advisory, posted on the recreation department’s Facebook page, stated that the water was not suitable for wading or swimming and that contact could cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea or fever.
Re-sampling was slated for Wednesday, according to the state environmental services department, and with bacteria levels found to be within normal range, the advisory was lifted, the Swanzey Recreation Department announced via Facebook Thursday.
McQuaid said that after resampling, the three areas of the lake showed E. Coli levels of 29.8 counts, 38.8 counts and 56.5 counts.
Picnic Beach in Greenfield was also placed under environmental advisory this week, according to the state agency’s advisory database. Samples taken Monday exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria and retesting was scheduled for Wednesday, with results to become available Thursday, the database shows.
McQuaid said this morning that the beach is still under advisory after the most recent samples showed E. Coli levels at 137.6 counts, 58.3 counts and 79.4 counts in three respective areas of the lake. On Monday, those areas had tested at 6.3 counts, 167 counts, 1732.9 counts.
McQuaid said the lake is scheduled to be retested on Monday and noted that the department is testing most lakes across the state every other week.
Under an environmental advisory, warnings are posted at affected beaches to inform the public. The Department of Environmental Services does not close beaches as a result of these advisories; the decision to close a beach is left to the town or private owner.
According to the department’s website, fecal bacteria can be caused by birds frequently returning to an area looking for a food source, typically because they have been fed by humans. The website discourages beach-goers from feeding birds or other wildlife they may encounter.