SWANZEY — Earlier this week, the town became the latest Monadnock Region municipality to receive approval for its community power plan from the N.H. Public Utilities Commission.
The PUC gave the town the green light Monday, about 60 days after the plan was submitted in October.
As part of a community power arrangement — such as the ones Keene and Harrisville approved last year, and Marlborough and Peterborough passed earlier this year — a municipal government rather than a utility company sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
According to the N.H. Department of Energy, while a utility delivers electricity to a home or business, customers have more options for who supplies that energy, and that’s where competitive suppliers come in. Customers can buy their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
Swanzey's community power plan, submitted by Town Administrator Michael Branley, notes that the next step following an OK from the PUC is to select an energy service provider. After that, the town will send out notices to customers providing details on the plan, prior to its launch.
Branley could not be reached Friday for more information on the program and when it is expected to launch.
The town's plan will have four electric packages to choose from, each at different costs and varying options for renewable energy use. The 22-page document states that once the community power plan launches, customers of Swanzey's default utility, Eversource, will automatically be enrolled, but may opt out if they wish.
Energy prices have soared this year, driven partially by high oil and natural gas costs stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. In August, Eversource raised its rates by about 11 cents, swelling residential electric bills by more than 50 percent.
Eversource recently told the PUC that it wants to decrease its electric rate by 10.3 percent. This would drop the current rate of 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 20.2 cents, going into effect in February and lasting about six months.
The PUC approved Keene’s community power plan in October and Walpole’s earlier this month. Both municipalities hope to launch their plans as early as April, officials in each community have said. Marlborough and Harrisville are both awaiting PUC approval after the towns submitted their plans in November and December, respectively.
Peterborough's plan gained approval Dec. 12, and the town expects to launch the program in April or May.
