The Swanzey Fire Department recently installed three outdoor AEDS, like the one seen here, at three parks throughout town: Brown Memorial Field on West Swanzey Road, the baseball field on South Road and at the town beach at Richardson Park on East Shore Road.
SWANZEY — The town’s fire department has installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at three parks in a continued push to have life-saving tools available at town facilities.
Deputy Fire Chief Brandon West said Tuesday afternoon that he had just finished installing specially designed outdoor cabinets for the AEDs at Brown Memorial Field on West Swanzey Road, the baseball field on South Road and at the town beach at Richardson Park on East Shore Road.
“The idea here is to get services on the road quicker and sooner,” West said. “Early recognition of [someone] needing an AED can save somebody’s life.”
An AED is a medical device — used especially when someone suffers cardiac arrest — that can analyze a heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm.
Only about 10 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest survive — but with CPR and an AED, a person’s odds of surviving can double or triple, the AHA website states.
Swanzey’s new defibrillators automatically alert emergency personnel when the cabinet is opened, West said. The devices are also equipped with a button that can dial 911 and allow a bystander using it to communicate directly with emergency personnel, he said.
The town’s joint loss management committee began identifying areas of town where AEDs could be installed in 2018, starting first with indoor buildings like the recycling center and town hall, West said. These most recent installations cost about $3,000 total, with funds coming from the recreation department’s budget, he said.
“If we save one person’s life because of this, we did our part and we did a great part,” West said. “[Sudden cardiac arrest] can happen to people of all ages.”
