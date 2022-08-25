20220825-LOC-Swanzey AED

The Swanzey Fire Department recently installed three outdoor AEDS, like the one seen here, at three parks throughout town: Brown Memorial Field on West Swanzey Road, the baseball field on South Road and at the town beach at Richardson Park on East Shore Road.

 Photo courtesy of Brandon West

SWANZEY — The town’s fire department has installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at three parks in a continued push to have life-saving tools available at town facilities.

