SWANZEY — Powers Guaranteed Services, a Swanzey company that provides generator installation and a variety of electrical and heating and cooling services, has purchased two similar businesses, according to a news release from the company.
The company acquired the Fall River, Mass.-based Baraby Corp. on April 1, and GenQuip, which has two Connecticut locations, May 15, spokeswoman Hope Benik said. The company announced the moves in a recent news release.
“Adding GenQuip and Baraby Corporation expands and strengthens our presence in New England,” owner Al Powers, who founded the company in 1994, said in a prepared statement. “Their commitment to their customers and quality of service is one that strongly resonates with PGS.”
With the acquisitions, Powers Guaranteed Services employs more than 70 people, including about 55 in Swanzey, across four locations: Swanzey; Rocky Hill and Oxford, Conn.; and Fall River, Mass. According to the company’s website, Powers Guaranteed Services covers all of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as parts of New York and Maine.
“As our company evolves, the needs and desires of our customers do, too,” Powers said. “We wanted partners that would expand our services and products to help meet the needs of our customers, positioning us for sustained growth. GenQuip and Baraby were both perfect fits.”
GenQuip and Baraby Corp., both of which are now operating under the Powers Guaranteed Services name, also focus on generator installation and electrical services. PGS declined to share the purchase price for GenQuip and Baraby Corp.