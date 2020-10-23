SWANZEY — The Swanzey Fire Department announced Thursday that it has reorganized its command staff under Fire Chief William F. Gould, who took the reins in March.
The three stations previously had a lieutenant or two, who had a lower degree of authority and responsibility than the captains will have, according to Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley.
Under the reorganization, a captain and lieutenant will oversee each fire station. Gould’s top deputies also received new titles to better reflect their roles, effective Thursday, according to a news release the fire department issued that day.
Deputy Chief Mick Sanchez became assistant chief for operations, with the same responsibilities, which include training, personnel management and scheduling, according to the release.
Capt. Eric Mattson was promoted to deputy chief for fire prevention and Capt. Brandon West to deputy chief for EMS operations. In those roles, they will handle administrative matters and also be able to “serve in higher-level command positions at emergency scenes,” the department said.
The three fire stations will be headed by three captains, newly promoted from lieutenant: Geoff Davis, Keith Bell and Tyke Frazier.
Davis and Lt. Andy Fisher will oversee Station 1. Bell and Lt. Shawn Beal will oversee Station 2. Frazier and Lt. Robert Herrick, newly promoted from firefighter, will oversee Station 3.
“The new station captains will oversee all the operations and duties within the stations, at training and at emergency incident scenes,” the release said. “The captains’ duties will include training, light vehicle and station maintenance, vehicle and equipment checks, and personnel accountability.”