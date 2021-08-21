SWANZEY — The fire department responded to a first-alarm fire at Dunkin’ Friday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to the Dunkin’ on West Swanzey Road in response to a report of a fire in the wall. Upon arrival, they found the fire in a wall outlet, according to a text from Fire Chief Bill Gould. The fire was contained and extinguished in about 20 minutes, he said. The damage appeared to be minimal, he noted, but will likely require an electrician to repair the receptacle.
The cause is unknown but does not appear to be suspicious, according to Gould. It is under investigation by Deputy Chief Eric Mattson.
No injuries were reported, Gould said.
A Dunkin’ owner wasn’t immediately available for comment via a call to the Swanzey shop.