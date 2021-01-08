SWANZEY — Dunkin’ on Route 10 is closed temporarily after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The breakfast-food joint at the intersection of Route 10 and Base Hill Road closed Tuesday after learning of the positive test, according to Brynn Sandy, a representative for the public relations firm RF|Binder.
Sandy told The Sentinel in an email Thursday evening that the employee last attended work on Monday and is currently in self-quarantine. No other Dunkin’ employees had exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus at that time, she said.
Sandy could not be reached later Thursday evening to clarify when the employee tested positive and when Dunkin’ learned of that diagnosis.
The Route 10 location has been cleaned and disinfected “in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of guests and their employees,” she said, adding that it will reopen “once all proper measures have been taken.”
T-Bird Mini Mart, which occupies the same building, remained open as of Thursday night. A representative for the Waltham, Mass.-based company could not be reached that evening.