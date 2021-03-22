A Dunkin’ in Swanzey is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the coffee chain confirmed Monday morning.
The employee at the 47 Monadnock Highway (Route 12) store who tested positive last worked March 17 and has been quarantining since.
S.S. Baker's Realty, which owns the Dunkin' store and a number of others in the region, did not respond to a request for comment.
No other employees have exhibited symptoms, the statement said, and the store has reported that they’ve followed all state, local and CDC guidelines. The store has been closed since March 17 in order to deep-clean and disinfect the facility.
The statement says the location will be back in business once all proper procedures have been completed.