SWANZEY — The She Shed, a Swanzey retailer that offers a variety of home décor and garden items, will celebrate the grand opening of its new building next weekend.
The business at 331 Flat Roof Mill Road will be closed this weekend to put the finishing touches on the new 1,056-square-foot building, said Swanzey resident Deb Johnson, who owns the company with her husband, Dave. Previously, The She Shed — which opened on the same site in 2019 and operates from May through December — worked out of a pergola covered by a canopy on three sides.
“We have kept growing every year, so with the growth that we’ve had, we put up an actual building,” Deb Johnson said Thursday.
In a news release from the business, Johnson added that the new building will allow The She Shed to carry new products such as larger furniture items, pillows and linens.
“We can keep dry when it’s wet outside, cool when it’s hot, and warm when it’s cold,” she said in the release. “We’ve invested in an electronic system to help move along lines at check-out and we have more room for more goodies!”
Construction on the new building, which also features a 10- by 44-foot front porch, began in April, Johnson said. The grand opening will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1. Along with discounted and special products, the event will feature a raffle for a gift basket including food, kitchen accessories and home décor items, as well as free cupcakes while supplies last. The She Shed will also be holding online raffles on its Facebook and Instagram pages leading up to the grand opening.
The She Shed is open regularly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment during the week. To schedule an appointment, message the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSheShedNH or call or email Deb Johnson at 398-7381 or deb@printfusion.biz.