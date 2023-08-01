20230802-LOC-Swanzey

Rindge resident Jamison VanDyke is proposing an 18-unit housing development at 11 Sylvan Way in Swanzey. The town's zoning board of adjustment has scheduled a site visit for Aug. 21, during which public comment on the project will be permitted.

SWANZEY — The town's zoning board of adjustment is scheduled to hold an on-site public hearing Aug. 21 for a proposed $3 million, 18-unit housing development.

