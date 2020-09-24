SWANZEY — The Swanzey selectboard has decided to keep the town’s polling place for November’s general election, despite calls from some voters to move from the church.
Selectboard Chairman Kenneth Colby said the town will host the Nov. 3 polls at Christian Life Fellowship church on Whitcomb Road, where Swanzey residents have voted for at least a decade. However, he said the town will keep an open mind about finding a new polling place later on.
The decision was made by a consensus of the selectboard and the town’s election officials rather than a formal vote, said Town Administrator Michael Branley.
“We’ll stay at the church for the near future,” Colby said during a selectboard meeting Wednesday, held via Zoom. “Hopefully other alternatives will come up.”
Calls to move the polls from Christian Life Fellowship came over the summer when the church’s pastor, David Berman, made a series of posts on his personal Facebook page that were critical of both the Black Lives Matter movement and mask mandates, such as the one later passed in Keene.
Following those posts, a petition was circulated asking that the town’s polling place be moved, both due to Berman’s posts as well as concerns about whether it’s appropriate to vote in a church. Just shy of 1,000 people have signed the petition, but Colby said only 83 of them are Swanzey residents. A group of protesters has taken to standing across the street from the church on Sundays as parishioners arrive for Christian Life Fellowship’s morning service.
In the Monadnock Region, most communities vote in schools, town halls, meetinghouses or community centers, although North Walpole and Keene both have polling places in churches.
Other issues that have been raised about voting at Christian Life Fellowship include concerns about its gravel parking lot, which Swanzey Rep. Jennie Gomarlo has noted can become hazardous when the weather is bad.