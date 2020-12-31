SWANZEY — The First Congregational Church of Swanzey is hosting a calendar-burning event on Friday to mark the end of 2020 and ring in the new year.
The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the church parking lot, 679 Old Homestead Highway. Participants are invited to place their 2020 calendars in a fire pit and celebrate the start of 2021 with prayers of thanksgiving for members of the community that have worked to keep people safe, healthy, fed, educated and faithful.
In the event of bad weather, the calendar burning will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. All are welcome.