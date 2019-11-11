SWANZEY — About 100 people gathered Monday in the West Swanzey Community Church to honor veterans, past and present, and commemorate Swanzey’s designation as a “Purple Heart Town.”
The Veterans Day event was supposed to take place outdoors. But the overcast weather prompted a tactical retreat.
“I thought it was the better part of valor in case it started snowing or raining while we were out there,” Rear Admiral Joseph D. Stinson, a retired U.S. Navy chaplain and commander of Swanzey’s American Legion post, said to laughs. “These people in the front rows who are veterans used to be able to stay outside in terrible weather, but some of us are a little more arthritic now.”
The board of selectmen passed a resolution last month declaring Swanzey a “Purple Heart Town” and designating Monday as a day to honor veterans who have received Purple Hearts. The medal is awarded to military personnel killed or wounded in combat.
“Swanzey appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support they have earned,” the resolution states in part, noting that the town has a “large veteran population that includes Purple Heart recipients.”
It’s not clear precisely how many veterans live in Swanzey, but 333 residents received a veterans property-tax credit in 2019, “so it is safe to say we have at least that many veterans,” Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said in an email. Swanzey had about 7,170 residents in 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
At least 13 current or former Swanzey residents with Purple Hearts had been identified as of Monday, including three who have died.
Town resident Kathy Habiby read the resolution Monday. She said she began pushing for the designation after seeing signs in Massachusetts announcing that certain communities are Purple Heart towns.
Habiby hopes to identify more Purple Heart recipients from Swanzey. The local American Legion post plans to create a plaque with their names, she said.
Selectman Kenneth P. Colby Jr. said signs will be placed at the town line so people entering Swanzey know of the designation.
Quite a few in the audience Monday wore combat fatigues, dress uniforms, Vietnam veteran caps or some other article that marked them as former servicemembers. They were mostly but not exclusively men.
Nancy Richards, 95, of Mason, joined the U.S. Army as a physical therapist in 1945 and deployed to the Philippines. “Everything had to be shipped in, and electricity was iffy,” said Richards, who is friends with a fellow veteran who lives in Swanzey.
Most of the Purple Heart recipients honored Monday served in Vietnam. A couple were World War II veterans. One man in the audience, though not among names of local Purple Heart recipients, was identified as a Korean War veteran.
As Stinson read off the recipients’ names, Lt. Col. Mary Griffin-Bates, a retired chief flight nurse with the U.S. Air Force and vice commander of the Swanzey American Legion post, presented each honoree with a single red rose.
The ceremony’s speakers linked the sacrifices of past generations to those who have served more recently.
“I was always inspired by the generations that came before me,” said Kent Drake-Dreese, an associate dean at Keene State College, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1980s. “They set such a high standard. And the times were very different then, the challenges were much greater, and graver.”
Drake-Dreese said the college has made recent efforts to support veterans, including establishing a veterans lounge on campus and joining the federal Yellow Ribbon Program, which helps cover tuition and fees for those who have served.
“We all have that kinship, having worn the same uniform and tread the same ground,” he said. “And you supported me, so this is my opportunity to pay back and support you.”
Wearing a smart blue dress uniform bedecked with several medals, Samir J. Habiby, 86, of Swanzey, a retired Navy chaplain and Kathy’s husband, led a prayer.
Habiby later said he served from 1966 to 1992 on active duty and as a reservist. Much of that was with the Marine Corps. He deployed twice to Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded there. Though a noncombatant, Habiby said he saw “about nine different battles.”
“We go into the military as a regular ordained clergy who had pretty good training, and are prepared for some of this,” he said. “But you never are as prepared when a young Marine in your arms looks at you and says, ‘Why me?’ and then calls for his mother or dad the last time.”
He was asked what people should think about on Veterans Day.
“The wonderful, heroic sacrifices of young men and women of our country, who in time of peril will stand up, strong and firm,” he said.
Anyone who is a Purple Heart recipient or knows one can contact Kathy Habiby at kshabiby@ne.rr.com or 357-8778.