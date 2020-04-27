SWANZEY — Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swanzey Fire Department has put an ambulance into service.
While Keene-based R.J. Diluzio Ambulance Service handles the town’s primary ambulance coverage, town officials decided to purchase the vehicle as a backup to transport patients if no other ambulance is available, the fire department said in a news release Friday.
Fire Chief William Gould and EMS Coordinator Brandon West recommended the purchase due to a projected increase in medical calls in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. The selectboard authorized the purchase of a used ambulance with up to $55,000 in capital reserve funds on April 1.
The town did not previously have an ambulance.
Selectman Bill Hutwelker said officials took this step to ensure the town has adequate coverage during the COVID-19 emergency. Down the road, selectmen will evaluate whether to keep the ambulance based on need and financial impact, he said.