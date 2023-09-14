SWANZEY — The town's selectboard heard a presentation from Keene City Engineer Donald Lussier Wednesday night on recommendations a project steering committee made for traffic and pedestrian improvements on Route 10.
The board took no action during the meeting at Whitcomb Hall, pending more information from Lussier on the project's cost and how that might be split between the town and the state.
If the selectboard approves them, the recommendations the panel made July 18 would bring a new roundabout to replace the signalized intersection at Market Basket, as well as the installation of sidewalks in that area.
These proposed upgrades are part of an effort by Swanzey and Keene to improve a section of Route 10 between the Route 101 roundabout to the north and the Market Basket plaza to the south. Officials have said the project's purpose is to improve safety and traffic congestion in the corridor to meet projections for increased automobile flow in coming years.
This road that connects the two communities is also referred to as Lower Winchester Street within Keene limits and West Swanzey Road on the town side.
The steering committee is composed of seven members representing both communities, and the group hosted five public meetings between last October and July when the panel made recommendations.
In Swanzey, these suggestions include a roundabout where the corridor intersects with the Market Basket driveway to replace the signalized intersection, as well as pedestrian improvements. Currently proposed for the stretch of roadway between Market Basket and Matthews Road to the north is one lane of travel in either direction with a dual-use turning lane to allow for left turns.
The work, and its cost, will be split between the two communities at the Keene/Swanzey line, lying just north of Market Basket.
At Wednesday's meeting, Lussier provided a rough cost estimate for Swanzey's share of the project. He predicted that the recommended road layout for three lanes of traffic (two dedicated lanes of travel and a dual-use turning lane) would cost around $2 million and the roundabout would cost $1.3 million.
Lussier explained that Route 10 in Swanzey is classified as a Class 1 highway, meaning the state is usually responsible for the road's maintenance.
As a result, Town Administrator Michael Branley told a reporter it's possible the state would fund all of Swanzey's share of the project, but he and Lussier hadn't heard back about this from the N.H. Department of Transportation yet.
Lussier, who’s managing the project, said the work is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, though he noted it could be delayed until 2026. He expects the construction would last two years.
The work in Keene carries an estimated cost of $8.6 million, Lussier has said. Since Route 10 within Keene limits is designated as a Class 4 highway, the city is responsible for road maintenance. However, he said, Keene will be responsible for only 20 percent of that cost, with the state transportation department footing the rest of the bill.
The designs that came out of the steering committee for Keene include a roundabout at the intersection of Krif Road, a roundabout at the intersection of Matthews Road, and the elimination of dual-use left turn lanes in those areas. Between the existing Route 101 roundabout and the Krif Road intersection, there would be two lanes of travel either way, and one lane of travel in either direction between Krif Road and Matthews Road to the south.
Selectman Bill Hutwelker said that while he understands the need for the two roundabouts proposed in Keene, he's not sold on the one in Swanzey.
"I'm struggling a little bit with regard to the Market Basket [roundabout], only because the land south of that is virtually un-developable without significant change," he said.
On the Keene side of the project, Lussier explained that the two roundabouts are necessitated by the elimination of dual-use left turning lanes. He noted that isn't the case for Swanzey, per steering committee recommendations.
"Given that the recommendation [in Swanzey] is to not have a median and to have that dual-use left turn lane, it makes the argument for the roundabout less urgent, I would say," he said. "It helps with driver behavior, it has a traffic calming effect. There's safety benefits and environmental benefits."
Branley said in an email to The Sentinel that he supports the Market Basket roundabout, adding that he believes it would improve safety.
"A roundabout will provide better traffic flow and more importantly will calm traffic coming north on Rt. 10 by slowing it down as it approaches the Keene line and the denser development that follows," he said.
Branley said the committee recommendations may be taken up again on Sept. 27.
That same evening, Keene's share of the project is slated to go before the city council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee to make a recommendation to the full council.
