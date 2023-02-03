SWANZEY — After years of consideration and thousands of dollars spent on attorney fees, local officials approved plans Thursday night for 74 units of senior housing to be built next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
The planning board’s 5-1 decision reversed one it made three weeks ago, when it rejected the project’s site plan, 4-3, despite board Chairman Scott Self’s observation that members had offered no factual basis for the denial.
A video recording of Thursday night’s meeting shows Self reading the applicable state law, which says, “Failure of the board to make specific written findings of fact supporting a disapproval shall be grounds for automatic reversal and remand by the superior court upon appeal.”
In 2020, the town’s zoning board of adjustment rejected a special exception for the project. A Cheshire County Superior Court judge threw out that decision, finding a lack of required evidence the project would reduce property values or harm neighbors.
The town appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court and lost.
Attorneys for Swanzey incurred $24,500 in legal fees over this issue from 2020 to 2022, Town Administrator Michael Branley said.
Walpole-based Avanru Development Group is proposing the apartment complex in Swanzey’s business district at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
Avanru CEO Jack Franks welcomed the planning board's approval, a key milestone in plans to break ground in the fall.
“After three-plus years of struggle, it would appear that we are a step closer to providing much-needed senior housing in our region,” he said in an interview Friday.
The units would be for people who are at least 62 years old and earn 60 percent or less of the area median income, a percentage that equates to yearly earnings of about $40,000 for an individual and $45,000 for a two-person household.
Plans include a two-story building that would house a community room for residents on the west side of the property, a three-story building on the east side of the property and a four-story building in between. There would be 63 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom apartments.
Some residents have objected to the size and location of the complex, saying it was not in tune with the small-town environment.
Meanwhile, there is a statewide shortage of available apartment units, and Gov. Chris Sununu, state lawmakers and the business community have said residential construction is badly needed.
But the pinch point often comes at the local level with a decision-making process not based on legal requirements but instead on local sentiment against change, Franks said.
“It’s difficult in many cases when you are dealing with planning board and zoning board members who are acting with emotion rather than the rule of law,” he said.
Branley, the town administrator, said there is a need for more housing in Swanzey, a town of about 7,000 people.
“People are in our general assistance office and often there’s not an apartment to move to if someone is homeless or between housing,” he said. “It’s extremely challenging to find available housing for people.”
He said a new apartment complex could have a good ripple effect.
“Some people might be living in a single-family home now and maybe don’t need that much space or don’t want to take care of that property now that they are older,” he said. “They might have an opportunity to move into that development and then someone else could move into their old residence as a starter home.”
The planning board’s approval of the site plan for the senior-housing project came with a number of conditions, including a Federal Aviation Administration permit and updated drainage, parking and landscaping plans.
Some of the board members criticized the project before voting in favor of it Thursday night.
Board member Jane Johnson said she remains concerned that water from the project could drain into Wilson Pond despite engineering plans showing water would flow in the opposite direction.
“I think it’s not a good place for [the development], she said.
Board member Michael York said he agreed with her.
“But I think we’ve done the best work we could to make sure the town is protected from the groundwater and everything else,” he said. “We’re kind of hamstrung with what the Supreme Court and the Superior Court have told us we have to follow.”
Alternate planning board member Steve Malone, who made the Jan. 12 motion to deny the application and also requested the Thursday night meeting, was the only one to vote against the project in the end.
He questioned the water-engineering work.
“Water follows its own level,” he said. “It doesn’t know how to read the plans.”
