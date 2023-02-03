20230204-LOC-Swanzey Development

A rendering show a 74-unit senior housing apartment complex proposed for 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) in Swanzey. The Planning Board approved the project Thursday night, three weeks after rejecting it

 Courtesy of Avanru Development

SWANZEY — After years of consideration and thousands of dollars spent on attorney fees, local officials approved plans Thursday night for 74 units of senior housing to be built next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.