SWANZEY — After receiving pushback from residents and firefighters over its decision not to renew the fire chief’s contract, the town's selectboard in a nonpublic session Wednesday night discussed whether it would reconsider, according to Chair Bill Hutwelker.
But while he said the board made a final decision, he declined to share whether Fire Chief Bill Gould, whose contract ends at the end of the year, will remain with the town into 2023.
“We did make a decision, but it was in nonpublic so I can't disclose it,” Hutwelker said after the meeting where residents, town firefighters and former colleagues of the chief turned out to support Gould.
Hutwelker said the selectboard tabled an agenda item related to posting a job listing for the chief position until a later meeting in order to have the reconsideration discussion in a nonpublic session.
If the agenda item does — or if it doesn't — appear on the docket for a future meeting, Swanzey residents will have their answer about Gould’s employment, Hutwelker said. He declined to say when Gould would be notified of the board’s decision but said the initial decision not to renew his contract did not stem from any disciplinary issues.
“A department head has many responsibilities, and one of them is obviously to lead their department but the other is to have a collaborative relationship with the selectboard; a give and a take,” Hutwelker said. “And then move forward with the selectboard decision — and we felt we needed to go in a different direction basically.”
In a fiery speech prior to the board's nonpublic discussion, Swanzey resident Jimmy Tempesta — who had made an appointment to speak during the meeting — blasted the decision not to renew Gould’s contract.
About 50 people, many of whom clapped in agreement with Tempesta, gathered at Whitcomb Hall for Wednesday's meeting, including about a dozen of the department’s firefighters and former colleagues of Gould's who'd traveled from Connecticut and Vermont.
“The decision that was made to not renew the fire chief that we have now is a big mistake, and I'm going to tell you that if this goes through, I think Swanzey is going to see a lot of bad things,” Tempesta said. “I think we're going to see a collapse of the fire department. I think people could get hurt and killed, and I'm going to ask the selectmen tonight to reconsider this decision.”
Tempesta said the majority of firefighters in Swanzey support Gould, who joined the department in March 2020, and the loss of the chief could hurt morale, lead firefighters to quit and potentially reduce the town’s readiness to respond to emergencies. He said he doubts the town can find someone else as qualified as Gould.
Tempesta also referenced long-standing differences between firefighters at Swanzey’s center station and those at the town’s east and west stations, saying he believes that played into the selectboard's decision.
“You don't take a basket of beautiful apples and keep the six rotted ones and throw out the best,” he said. “You keep the good ones.”
Swanzey resident Linda Glasschroeder also made clear to the selectboard that she hoped to discuss the decision not to renew Gould’s contract, but was not given the opportunity during the meeting.
“Will the town have an opportunity to address this with the board of selectmen, considering it affects us as taxpayers and our health and wellbeing?” Glasschroeder asked during the public input portion of the board’s meeting.
“That is not the plan,” Hutwelker said.
After the board entered nonpublic session, Glasschroeder spoke with The Sentinel outside the building.
“I have concerns about what the selectmen’s plans are for the next year and a half, especially if all of these volunteers that are dedicated to this chief resign," she said.
The Swanzey Fire Department has between 35 and 40 members, all of whom are volunteers except for the chief and fire inspector, who are full time, and two permanent part-time positions, Town Administrator Michael Branley said last week.
When town officials announced the decision at a mandatory fire department meeting on Oct. 10, many firefighters sought answers and called on the board to reconsider, according to multiple people who attended.
Many of the seven Swanzey firefighters who spoke to The Sentinel last Wednesday described the fire department as a family under Gould and said he fosters teamwork. Others said the fire chief — who, according to his résumé, spent 30 years as a firefighter in New Haven, Conn., rising to the rank of deputy chief before retiring in 2018 — brought professionalism and improved training opportunities to the department.
Outside Whitcomb Hall Wednesday, retired New Haven Fire Capt. Seamus Bohan, who traveled from Connecticut to support Gould, said, “I can't understand why the board of selectmen, or whatever you call them up here, won't renew his contract. He's the most qualified guy, and I've known him 45 years.”
Gould, also speaking outside while the board was in nonpublic, said he was thankful for all the people who turned out to support him. He said he believes divisions with center station — also known as station 2 — could have impacted the selectboard's decision. (Capt. Keith Bell, who leads center station, could not be reached for comment by phone Wednesday night.)
“Station 1 and 3 support me and station 2 really hasn't come on board. They stay in the wings. They don't respond that often to anything,” Gould said. “I don't have anyone over there that is EMS certified. Station 1 and 3 are EMS certified, most of them, so we don't get that much response out of station 2.”
Gould said that when he makes decisions they are based on what is best for the entire department and firefighters’ safety, even if members of certain stations don’t agree. The department has made a lot of progress since he joined, he said.
“Some of this is personal,” Gould said. “If [the non-renewal decision] was based on performance I think I would have got it.”
Still, with his contract not set to expire until the end of the year, the fire chief said there is still more work to be done.
“Right now it's up to the board,” Gould said. “But I still have a job to do so I’ll be here for the next two months and we’ll be moving positively forward as we have since I’ve been here.”
