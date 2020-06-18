NORTH SWANZEY — The Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment has given the go-ahead to a market-rate multifamily development proposed for Monadnock Highway. Now the proposal can move on to the planning board for site-plan review.
On Monday night the board unanimously approved granting Asher Properties LLC of Sharon the special exception it needed to erect a four-story, 80-unit apartment building in Swanzey’s business zoning district. The 2.51-acre site at 173-175 Monadnock Highway is among a cluster of properties between Safford Drive and Kershaw Road and is north of the entrance to Page Homestead Senior Housing.
The plan for the Asher Properties project calls for a truncated L-shaped structure. The building would be approximately 18,752 square feet at the rear of the property, about 179 feet back from Monadnock Highway (Route 12), according to a June 8 memorandum to the zoning board from Matthew Bachler, director of planning and economic development for Swanzey. There would be 160 parking spaces on the site, the majority of which would be between the building and the roadway, Bachler wrote. The three residential dwellings and small storage building now on the property would be removed, he noted.
The project is expected to be a market-rate development, he wrote.
The building would have a mixture of one- and two-bedroom units that would all have deck spaces, Chad Branon of Fieldstone Land Use Consultants LLC told board members, according to a draft of the Monday meeting minutes. There will be common hallways, an elevator and sidewalks along the front and back of the building, he said.
In his memo, Bachler notes that 173-175 Monadnock Highway is adjacent to a proposed gas station and convenience store development that has received site-plan approval from the town. That plan requires modifications to the travel lanes on Route 12. Bachler suggests that if the housing project moves forward, the roadway and entrance improvements of both projects could be combined in coordination with the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Green2Green Energy LLC is proposing a gas station, convenience store with fast food drive-through, and car wash at 163-165 Monadnock Highway.
Minutes from Monday’s meeting indicate zoning board members had few questions about the housing project. Only three abutters raised concerns about it in written correspondence with the zoning board. Their concerns included how drainage of the property would be managed, the potential for additional traffic in the area and the effect more families moving to town could have on the school system.
There was no public comment during the hearing, according to the minutes.
Bachler said by phone Wednesday the next step will be for Asher Properties to go before the planning board.
The project is the third multifamily housing project to be proposed in the North Swanzey business district this year.
In February, the zoning board approved, 3-1, a special exception for 32 units of housing on a vacant 2-acre property on the west side of Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). The site abuts town-owned property to the south.
The housing would be spread over four buildings, each containing eight units. The buildings at the front would be two-story townhouses, while the two buildings closest to the back of the property would be for single-floor living. The parking lot would have 72 spaces.
The planning board unanimously approved the site plan and condominium subdivision for the project on May 28.
The zoning board denied a special exception, 4-1, for the third project at its May 4 meeting. The plans, proposed by Avanru Development Group Ltd. of Walpole, call for a four-story building with 76 affordable-housing units for seniors at 115 Old Homestead Highway. The property is between the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport and Wilson Pond. The project encountered heavy opposition from area residents questioning if it would fit the character of the neighborhood, increase traffic and reduce property values.
The zoning board denied, 4-1, a motion for rehearing on May 18. The developer has since filed a lawsuit in Cheshire County Superior Court saying the board’s decision was unlawful.