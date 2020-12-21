SWANZEY — Swanzey has welcomed a new tax collector/bookkeeper, the town announced in a news release recently.
Swanzey resident Melissa Castor has been hired in the role. She started the job Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
She succeeds former Tax Collector Jason Taylor, whose one-year appointed term had expired, said Branley, who served as interim tax collector in the meantime. He said the selectboard appointed Castor on his recommendation.
“I am looking forward to having Melissa join the Town Hall team as our new Tax Collector,” Branley said in a prepared statement. “Her years of bookkeeping and financial experience will be an asset to the Town’s Finance Department.”
Castor previously served as director of operations at Green Mountain Taps in Hinsdale, according to the news release. She also formerly was director of food services and events at the School for International Training in Brattleboro, overseeing the department’s finances and bookkeeping, the release says.