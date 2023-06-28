Three people were taken into custody in Greenfield, Mass., today after a robbery at the Keene Home Depot and a police chase on Route 9 and in Greenfield, according to a news release from Keene police.
At about 8:40 a.m., Keene police responded to a report of theft of merchandise at Home Depot on Ash Brook Road. The suspects had entered the store and filled their bags with items from the shelves, according to the news release. The release doesn't specify how many of them there were or what they took, but says they were reported to be wearing face masks and carrying guns.
The suspects traveled west in a gold Chevrolet on Route 9 toward Chesterfield, and the vehicle was located by Keene police, according to the release, which says the driver attempted to avoid police and was chased by officers from Keene and Chesterfield.
The pursuit went through Chesterfield and circled back onto Route 9, headed west, but police lost sight of the vehicle at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line, the release states.
Massachusetts State Police picked up the pursuit later and, with help from Greenfield police, tried to stop the car in Greenfield, police said. Three people got out of the car and ran away, prompting schools in the area to shelter in place as a precaution, according to a Facebook post from Greenfield police. Greenfield police said a number of local agencies, state police and a fire department drone helped to contain the area and the three people were taken into custody.
Keene police said they're working with Massachusetts State Police to bring criminal charges in New Hampshire.
The release did not disclose the suspects' names and a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment.
Anyone with additional information can call Keene Police Officer Kevin Baca at 603-357-9813.
