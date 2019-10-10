Police have identified a suspect in a robbery that took place in Keene Wednesday, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Police responded to Court Street near Central Square at about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery, Tenney said. The victim told police he was outside in the area of Central Square when he was approached by someone he knew, according to Tenney.
The two men started talking and the conversation became aggressive, Tenney said. The man indicated he had a knife, but no weapon was visible, Tenney said. The suspect told the victim to turn out his pockets, and the victim turned over his iPhone. The suspect then left on foot.
Officers are following up with businesses in the area to determine if any security footage is available, Tenney said, and are also working to make contact with the suspect and any witnesses.
Tenney declined to release the suspect’s name until officers are able to speak with him. He noted that the two men were familiar with each other and police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Keene Police Department at 357-9813.