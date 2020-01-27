Keene residents may have noticed a familiar face Saturday when Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon campaigned in the city for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Among other events in the state, Sarandon canvassed for the Vermonter in Keene Saturday morning and launched similar efforts this weekend in Peterborough and Concord, according to Sanders’ presidential campaign.
Sarandon, who won the best-actress Oscar for “Dead Man Walking” (1995), is also known for such films as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975), “Bull Durham” (1988), and “Thelma & Louise” (1991).