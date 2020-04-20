A new survey from UNH and Dartmouth College shows widespread economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in New Hampshire, but also widespread agreement that social distancing is more important than restarting the economy.
Results from the survey show one-third of working New Hampshire residents say they have either lost their job or had their hours cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Younger workers and those with less education have been the hardest hit.
Despite these economic impacts, more than two thirds of all respondents said that maintaining social distancing was more important than restarting the economy.
Differences emerge when answers to this question are broken down by demographic groups. For instance, people over the age of 60 are significantly more likely to prioritize social distancing than people between 18-29 years old.
There was also a sharp difference in responses based on political affiliation. Among registered Democrats, 91 percent prioritized maintaining social distancing over restarting the economy, compared to 41 percent of registered Republicans.
Interestingly, people who reported having lost their job because of the pandemic were among the most likely to prioritize social distancing. Of respondents who lost their job, 72 percent said social distancing is more important than restarting the economy.