Operating budget: $489,148, down $77,030, or about 13.6 percent, from the $566,178 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: One article seeks to bring the Surry road standards ordinance into compliance with current practice. The article would also replace the phrase “road agent” with selectmen, as well as change other phrases in the ordinance.
Another article would put $20,000 into the Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund for the future purchase of highway equipment.
A pair of articles address fire equipment. One seeks to raise $40,000 for the Fire Truck Capital Reserve Fund for the purchase of a future fire truck. Another would appropriate $21,000 to buy fire equipment, with $14,000 from the existing Fire Equipment Capital Reserve Fund and $7,000 from taxation.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 2 to 7 p.m., Surry Town Hall
Meeting: Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., Surry Town Hall