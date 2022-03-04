Town meeting 2022

SURRY — Surry voters will consider a $2.6 million school district budget next week, in the sole substantive article on this year’s warrant.

The $2,626,304 proposed budget is down $137,527, or about 5 percent, from the $2,763,831 budget voters approved last year.

Contested races: None.

Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., town hall.

Meeting: Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m., town hall.

