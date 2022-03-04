Surry voters face $2.6 million school district budget By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SURRY — Surry voters will consider a $2.6 million school district budget next week, in the sole substantive article on this year’s warrant.The $2,626,304 proposed budget is down $137,527, or about 5 percent, from the $2,763,831 budget voters approved last year.Contested races: None. Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., town hall.Meeting: Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m., town hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Voter Surry Politics School District Town Hall Election Year Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneOrigins of nurse's garment found at Cheshire Medical cloaked in mysteryFitzwilliam first responders thankful for fire plan after blaze destroys their homeFormer police officer was under investigation for 'witness tampering'Christopher TkalLinda R. MorelMonadnock girls basketball earns Division III state championship with upset win over ConantWill Monsanto settlement funds help clean up Keene site? TBDJon BowkerWhen COVID calls: Local EMS providers cope with the pandemic's latest surge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.