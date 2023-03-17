SURRY — In back-to-back meetings Thursday night, Surry voters accepted the town and school district warrants in just under two hours, with only one amendment approved between the two sessions.
The lone change, which followed about 25 minutes of discussion, doubled the amount of money that the town will allocate to the newly created town highway garage capital reserve fund from the unreserved fund balance. Town officials said the $50,000 approved for the new fund will go toward adding a septic system and bathroom to the town garage, which doesn't have those features.
Initially, though, selectboard member Jay Croteau tried to amend the article in the opposite direction, lowering the amount to $5,000 instead of the initial budget committee-recommended $25,000.
“We’re in favor of [adding a septic system], but we thought that we should probably see if that site could support a septic system or not first, so we didn’t want to raise a ton of money for a new septic system if one wasn’t possible to be put there," he said. "So we thought we would raise just the $5,000 this year to do a study to see if it’s even possible before moving forward.”
But several of the roughly 50 voters gathered at town hall voiced opposition to Croteau’s approach, including budget committee member Mike Powers. The funding, Powers noted, would not require any new taxation, and would give the town more flexibility to install the septic system if a study determines it’s feasible.
“Let’s just get the money in there, and that way if it is a go, we can just do it and not have to wait for anything," Powers said. "It’s coming out of unreserved funds, that’s already been collected, so it’s really a no-brainer to me, I think.”
Croteau's attempt to lower the amount in the fund failed clearly by voice vote, prompting him to offer a second amendment to double the allocation.
“Let’s get it done," Croteau said. "I think that’s the overwhelming feeling here. And if you’re not afraid to step up and pay it, let’s get it done.”
That amendment passed by a show of hands.
Aside from the highway garage discussion, voters moved quickly through the rest of the warrant with no amendments, and with limited discussion, starting with the town's $772,852 operating budget.
Selectboard member Bruce Smith previously told The Sentinel that $205,641 would be raised from general taxation, down about 10.5 percent or $24,075, from the $229,716 raised from general taxation in the budget voters approved last year. Most of the remaining $567,211 will come from grants and the town’s unreserved fund balance, according to Smith.
Voters also approved an article to raise $35,000 to replace clapboards and paint the bell tower of the town hall, with $26,500 to come from the town’s unreserved fund balance.
Another article asking to use $23,528 in state grant money for culvert replacement passed without any audible "nay" votes. Residents also OK'd articles to use $18,142 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for drainage improvements on Joslin Road, and approved spending $15,000 from the unreserved fund balance to purchase fire equipment.
Surry voters also approved the following allocations to capital reserve funds: $20,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund, $40,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund, $8,000 to the property revaluation capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the fire equipment capital reserve fund.
In addition to these allocations, residents also voted to establish two additional new capital reserve funds, and add money to them. Voters greenlit the creation of a bridge capital reserve fund, with $23,250 in it, and a future cemetery capital reserve fund, with $10,000. Like the town highway garage capital reserve fund, this money will come from the unreserved fund balance.
Surry voters wrapped up the meeting by readopting a $400 per year veterans' tax credit, and expanding its eligibility to include active duty service members. In the final article on the warrant, residents voted to change the distribution of revenue generated by the land use change tax to direct 100 percent of this money to the town's conservation fund, effective April 1. Currently, the money is split evenly between the conservation fund and the general fund.
School budget sails through
The evening began with the school district meeting, where the lone substantive warrant article, the district’s $2.4 million budget, passed easily. The $2,403,084 budget represents a decrease of $203,220, or 7.8 percent, compared to the current year's budget of $2,606,304.
School Board Chairman Timothy Peloquin said the district's overall enrollment tends to steer the budget process. Surry does not have its own school, and instead pays tuition to send students to Keene public schools. Enrollment dropped from 148 last year to 134 during the current school year, according to figures provided by the school board. Of those 134 students, 94 go to Keene schools, with the rest paying tuition at private schools, getting home-schooled, or attending a local charter school.
“So that’s basically where we are," Peloquin said. "The numbers are down a little bit. We try to save everyone’s money when we can.”
Surry held town and school district elections on Tuesday, making it one of the few area towns to proceed with voting during the snowstorm. In those elections, Surry voters returned two selectboard members to office, and approved a pair of amendments to the town's zoning ordinance.
The approved changes clarify the definitions of manufactured housing and mobile homes in the zoning ordinance, and add a definition of pre-site built homes, also called modular homes.
Selectboard incumbents Steve Goldsmith and John "Jay" Croteau 3rd faced no ballot opposition in their bids for two-year and three-year terms, respectively.
Also elected without contest: Jessica Howard was elected to a two-year term as moderator; Christina Hammond, town clerk, three years; Carolyn Berglund, tax collector, three years; John Berglund, treasurer, three years; Wayne Brown Jr., budget committee, three years; Joshua Brooks, fire engineer, three years; Denise Dragon, town auditor, one year; Susan Farrell, trustee of trust fund, three years; Jason Hammond, recreation department, two years; Christina Hammond, recreation department, three years.
No candidates filed to run for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee or a three-year seat on the planning board. Several people received one write-in vote each for those positions, according to Town Clerk Darlene Clark. The selectboard will appoint someone for the cemetery trustee position, while the planning board will appoint a new member to its open seat, according to Clark.
In school district elections, all candidates on the ballot were elected without contest: Timothy Peloquin and Caroll Lothrop, school board, three years; Rebecca Russo, treasurer, three years; Ryan Chevalier, clerk, three years; Jessica Howard, moderator, three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.