SURRY — Town voters approved changes to the road ordinance Tuesday, and elected several officers on the ballot without opposition. The road-ordinance article, which seeks to bring the ordinance into compliance with current practice, passed 58 to 6.
The following were elected without contest: Robert Bergevin for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (66 votes); Josh Brooks for a three-year term as fire engineer (71); Kimberly Fisher for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (69); Darlene Clark for a three-year term as town clerk (58); Jay Croteau for a three-year term as selectman (67); Bruce Smith for a three-year term on the budget committee (57); Carolyn Berglund for a three-year term as tax collector (66); John Berglund for a three-year term as treasurer (68); and Susan Farrell for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds (65). Nancy Callendar received 26 write-in votes for a two-year term as moderator that drew no candidates; Denise Dragon won seven write-in votes for a two-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Peg Hartz and Melissa Crotto-Young tied in write-in votes for a two-year term on the recreation committee, with four apiece; Wallace Reney received 14 write-in votes for a one-year term as town auditor; Peter Bissell received nine write-in votes for a two-year term on the planning board; and Collin Page received 12 write-in votes for a three-year term on the planning board. Kimberly Fisher was the top write-in recipient for a three-year seat on the recreation committee, but is already serving in the post. The runner-up was Crotto-Young with five.
A total of 73 people cast ballots at the polls at Surry Town Hall Tuesday, or about 11.5 percent of the town’s 633 registered voters.
Surry’s annual town meeting is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Surry Town Hall.