SURRY — The town will ask residents to vote on the operating budget, potential new capital reserve funds and repairs to town hall among other articles at town meeting next week.
A summary of Surry's warrant:
Budget proposal: $772,852. Selectboard member Bruce Smith, who said he organized the proposal, said $205,641 would be raised from general taxation, down about 10.5 percent, or $24,075, from the $229,716 budget raised from general taxation voters approved last year. Smith said much of the remaining $567,211 would comefrom grants and the town's unreserved fund balance.
If all articles pass, Smith said the tax rate will decrease from $1.79 to $1.51.
Other warrant articles:
* To see if the town will vote to raise $35,000 to replace clapboards and paint the bell tower of the town hall. Of this, $26,500 would come from the town's unreserved fund balance.
* Residents will also be asked whether they will allocate money to several capital reserve funds: $20,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund, $40,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund, $8,000 to the property revaluation capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the fire equipment capital reserve fund.
* Voters will also consider whether to establish a bridge capital reserve fund and supply it with $23,250, a future cemetery capital reserve fund and supply it with $10,000 and a town highway garage capital reserve fund and supply it with $25,000. Money would come from the unreserved fund balance.
Zoning amendments: At the polls, residents will consider whether to clarify the definitions of manufactured housing and mobile homes in the zoning ordinance and add a definition of pre-site built homes, also called modular homes.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 2-7 p.m., at town hall.
Town meeting: Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m., at town hall.
Trisha Nail
