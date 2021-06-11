SURRY — The roughly 50 Surry voters who attended Thursday’s annual town and school district meetings approved all warrant articles, including increased budgets and the creation of a new town forest.
The town acquired the forest land — 115 acres on Surry Mountain — in 2019, after several years of trying to determine the owner and collect a tax payment on the land, selectboard member John “Jay” Croteau said Thursday evening.
“This is a piece of property that, since I’ve been on the board, it’s been owner unknown,” he said. “... So we thought that was a good idea to put in a town forest, as opposed to having it sold for house lots or windmills or whatever.”
The forested land is on the northern end of Surry Mountain, near the Dort Road trailhead, and adjacent to another 50-acre town parcel. It’s part of a larger block of public land and private conservation land that includes the 140-acre French-Harris Memorial Forest, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holdings and a 1,300-acre preserve on the mountain’s eastern side acquired last year by The Nature Conservancy.
At the town meeting Thursday, residents approved the creation of the town forest by voice vote, and approved the five-member Surry Conservation Commission to manage the town forest. Commission Chairman John Davis said the group’s first task will be marking the forest’s boundaries.
Ultimately, Croteau said, the establishment of the town forest, and the conservation commission’s oversight of it, “keeps Surry Mountain looking like it should, I think.”
Voters also approved a $597,474 town budget, up 22 percent from the $489,148 budget approved last year. Budget committee member Bruce Smith told The Sentinel last week the biggest driver of the operating budget increase is boosting the road improvements budget from $25,000 to $100,000. The town usually budgets $100,000 for roads, Smith said, but reduced it last year to ease the pain of rising property taxes.
Beyond the budget, residents also voted to add $20,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund, $30,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund and $5,000 to the property revaluation capital reserve fund.
Voters also appointed the selectboard as agents to expend money from the highway equipment fund. That article passed after a proposed amendment from budget committee member David Lane to make the language more specific failed by a vote of 31-13. The town wants to use the highway equipment fund to buy a used backhoe, Lane said, so he proposed the article include that intent.
“This article just says that the selectmen can buy whatever they want,” he said. “So they could go out and buy 50,000 shovels or something. It just gives them carte blanche. And we, the people, I think should maintain our legislative position of giving them some directive of what it is we want.”
Prior to the town meeting, voters made quick work of approving the Surry School District warrant, which included only one substantive article — a $2,763,831 operating budget, which is up 5.8 percent from this fiscal year. Surry no longer has its own school, instead paying tuition to send students to Keene public schools. The budget increase stems from more students in the district, school board Chairman Timothy Peloquin said.
“So, our student population is higher than it’s ever been, and that’s what creates the cost,” he said.
The back-to-back meetings at Surry Town Hall, which were delayed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also led to a spirited discussion among residents about their role as the legislative body. After residents finished voting on warrant articles, Lane said he found it “a little unnerving” how much spending authority voters granted during the meeting.
“We’ve gone through this meeting and we have passed on authorization to administrative groups to make decisions without our input,” he said. “... And it’s a trend that’s going on far and wide, not just in Surry, but each time we do this, we’re giving up more and more of the legislative body’s purpose and turning it all over to administrators, who can just do whatever they see fit with the money that’s in there.”
Several residents agreed with Lane, lamenting what they view as a lack of civic engagement and noting that only 63 of the town’s roughly 600 voters participated in Tuesday’s elections. Others, however, countered that voters also have a say in electing the people who make these sorts of spending decisions.
“We’re voting on a budget, so although we’re allowing people to spend money, we’re the ones making the decision how much money they have in the budget,” said Melinda Garland, who sits on the school board. “It’s not like it’s an unlimited checkbook. But for me, I think it’s important that someone else handles the day to day, and I trust the people I voted for, and I take that very seriously.”
Lane added that he believes Surry officials do a good job, but still implored fellow residents to take advantage of their role in town government.
“They’re not doing things in a bad way. I’m not suggesting they are,” he said. “I’m just saying we are turning over our constitutionally given right to be the legislative body of the town of Surry.”
Sentinel Staff Writer Paul Cuno-Booth contributed to this story.