With one day left to purchase an expanse of land in Gilsum and Surry, the Nature Conservancy is within $125,000 of its fundraising goal.
The project, totaling $3.6 million, plans to convert the 1,400-acres of land on the eastern side of Surry Mountain into a nature preserve.
The Casagrande Family Trust has owned the land for decades, but last year, beneficiaries of the trust told the conservancy they were interested in selling. The organization has an option to purchase that expires Tuesday, according to conservancy spokesman Jim O’Brien.
“We are confident that with the level of financial support we have received that we will be successful in securing the funds necessary to move forward with the project,” O’Brien said in an email Friday.
The land has long been of interest to the state’s conservation community, mostly due to its location amid other conserved and public lands, the Nature Conservancy’s New Hampshire state director Mark Zankel told The Sentinel previously.
The area is home to bogs, beaver ponds and wetlands, while also providing habitat to black bears, bobcats and fishers.
If purchased, the organization plans to improve the existing trail network and put in additional signage to allow visitors to enjoy the landscape, while prioritizing the property’s conservation.
Those interested in donating to the project can call the Nature Conservancy at 224-5853.