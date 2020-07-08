The N.H. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of the Monadnock District Education Association, the latest legal action in a long-running dispute between the union and the school district over funds from a health insurance pool.
The court reversed an October 2018 Cheshire County Superior Court ruling in which Judge David W. Ruoff ordered that approximately $390,000 in leftover health insurance money should be returned to taxpayers. The union appealed that decision to the Supreme Court last March, and the two sides argued their case before the high court last November.
The dispute revolves around a health insurance funding system established when voters approved a four-year contract with the union in 2012. Under that collective bargaining agreement, any health-care money left over each year after the district paid its portion of health insurance premiums would go into a pool, which was available to help defray employees’ premiums.
Ruoff ruled that the unexpected funds left over in the pool, a total of $392,381 as of 2016, should be returned to taxpayers in the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses that decision and sends the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.
