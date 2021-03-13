CHESTERFIELD — Residents who helped draft the controversial steep-slope ordinance rejected at this week’s town meeting say they plan to revise the measure and reintroduce it next year.
Chesterfield voters shot down the proposed zoning amendment, which would have restricted new development near Spofford Lake in an effort to prevent soil erosion, 608–242, during ballot voting Tuesday. The drive-thru session at the town garage on Brattleboro Road also included consideration of the municipal warrant and drew nearly 28 percent of registered voters — a much higher number than typically attend the annual business meeting, election officials said.
Several voters said opposition to the steep-slope ordinance was their primary reason for voting, arguing the measure would have interfered with individual property rights and calling for revisions to reduce harm to landowners.
The amendment was intended to limit construction in the Spofford Lake watershed that causes soil erosion into the lake, which helps invasive plants grow. Chesterfield’s planning board voted 6-1 last month to back the ordinance, which would have restricted development on land in the watershed exceeding a slope of 15 percent. (Projects would have been eligible for an exemption if they were on slopes less than 20 percent and property owners could demonstrate that they would limit runoff to the surrounding area.)
Kate Chase, 40, said Tuesday that officials needed to “go back to the drawing board” and find a compromise that would be less restrictive for people with property near the lake. She and other voters, including Jason Goldsmith, said residents should have also had more time to review the proposal.
“All of a sudden, it just kind of popped up,” Goldsmith said.
But planning board member John Koopman questioned that argument Thursday, saying board members began drafting the ordinance three years ago and first held a public hearing on the proposal in January 2020. Koopman said the board considered feedback from several other meetings held during the pandemic, which he added drew more attendees than pre-pandemic sessions because residents could watch them remotely.
“We incorporated a number of opinions,” he said. “We made some modifications based on some of those things.”
Still, Koopman said the planning board felt its final proposal was imperfect and would have been willing to amend it, if passed, to assuage further concerns.
He expressed frustration that much of the debate around the ordinance before Tuesday focused on residents’ beliefs that it would restrict property rights, rather than concern that the growth of invasive plants in the lake could render it inaccessible or require a costly cleanup. Koopman said the public conversation largely ignored data and information that he and other proponents of the regulation offered, arguing that it would have imposed “reasonable controls” on development.
“We recognize property rights,” he said.
Nonetheless, Koopman said he believes the planning board will consider adjusting the ordinance to address residents’ concerns.
“If it has flaws, we’re committed to listening to people,” he said. “… We have an obligation to revisit it.”
An outspoken critic of the steep-slope regulation, Tom Woodman, said Tuesday that while he wants to protect Spofford Lake, he felt the proposed zoning rules were not narrowly tailored to address conservation issues and would have punished landowners.
Woodman, who owns Road’s End Farm, a horse farm and summer camp on Jackson Hill Road, said the ordinance would have made at least 320 acres of his property — more than half of its total area — and a lakefront beach owned by the farm “virtually worthless.” Adding that he does not plan to develop that land, Woodman said he protested the ordinance to defend other residents near the lake.
He noted that it would not have addressed existing developments that are contributing to soil erosion, arguing that town officials seemed to have put “the cart ahead of the horse.”
“It just indicates to me that they’re not as interested in the lake as they are in curtailing development,” he said.
Supporters of the ordinance said it would have reduced runoff containing silt and other nutrients that, when introduced into the lake, can create conditions favorable to milfoil, an aquatic weed that can make swimming difficult and reduce waterfront property values, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
Woodman suggested that to prevent milfoil from growing in the lake, however, town officials should instead consider barring large boats from the lake, since they may be likely to have been in other bodies of water. (Milfoil is often introduced to new bodies of water via residue on boats’ hulls.)
Woodman could not be reached this week for comment on the result of Tuesday’s vote. He said that morning, however, he believes the measure will eventually pass.
“It would be nice if it was a little less rigid,” he said.
Koopman declined to specify which aspects of the steep-slope regulation may be revised, explaining that the planning board needs to discuss those issues. Asked whether he thinks a revised ordinance could be on the ballot at next year’s town meeting, Koopman said he is “sure it will.”
Pam Walton, a Chesterfield Conservation Commission member who lives near Spofford Lake and supported the ordinance, expressed disappointment about the outcome this week. Walton added, however, that proponents of the measure are committed to revising it and will speak with critics about their concerns.
“The lake needs and deserves protection,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “… I’m hopeful that with input from many and education/compromise on both sides, the 2022 version of the Spofford Lake Watershed Steep Slope Overlay District Ordinance will be acceptable to the residents of Chesterfield.”